Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Sells $34,389,605.25 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,177,208. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 362.0 %

Shares of SRRK stock traded up $26.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.28. 42,613,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,092. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

