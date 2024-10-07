Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Tracey Sacco Sells 30,000 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Scholar Rock Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $26.86 on Monday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,613,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,092. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $34.38.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
