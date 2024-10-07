Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Tracey Sacco Sells 30,000 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $26.86 on Monday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,613,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,092. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,223,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

