Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $37.83. 328,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

