Sei Investments Co. Acquires 697 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,798,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 221.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in UFP Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $288.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.93. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,114.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $336,119.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,245,872.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,114.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,134 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,247 over the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

