Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of TEGNA worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 118,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.4% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $347,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,083.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEGNA Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.50. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $710.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on TEGNA

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.