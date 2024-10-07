Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,748 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Xerox worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Xerox by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Xerox Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE XRX opened at $10.49 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -63.69%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.