Sei Investments Co. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,998 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 28,255.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 290,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,520 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $4,711,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,073.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James downgraded shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,580.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 2,710 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $41,463.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,106.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,580.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,896 shares of company stock worth $1,906,263. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $732.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

