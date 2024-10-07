Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mativ were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mativ in the second quarter valued at $374,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 447,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mativ in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mativ by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $872.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.62%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

