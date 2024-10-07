Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.50 Million in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of AvePoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AvePoint alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,277,373 shares in the company, valued at $13,770,080.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,460,673 shares in the company, valued at $198,821,448.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,080.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,600 in the last 90 days. 27.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVPT

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.89.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.