Sei Investments Co. Purchases 24,129 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,669,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $545,522.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,059,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,669,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 964,889 shares of company stock valued at $18,239,315 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOOD opened at $22.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.60 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

