Sei Investments Co. Sells 144,205 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,205 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newell Brands

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.