Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,283 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Radware by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Radware by 239.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Radware by 9.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 7.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $941.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Radware had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

