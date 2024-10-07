Sei Investments Co. Sells 279,140 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 85.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,140 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of PCRX opened at $16.51 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.84.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pacira BioSciences Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pacira BioSciences
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.