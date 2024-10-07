Siacoin (SC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.22 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $282.91 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,744.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00521666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00104158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00029988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.29 or 0.00233152 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00073354 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

