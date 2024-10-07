SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.41. 612,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $198.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day moving average is $185.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.