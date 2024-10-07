SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,209 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 101,694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. American Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 997,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,663,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,505. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.