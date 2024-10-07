SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,031 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after acquiring an additional 627,993 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 112,080 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.67. 2,898,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,895. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

