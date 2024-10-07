Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.84 and last traded at $42.13. 108,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 357,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Get Our Latest Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 111.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $10,152,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 68.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.