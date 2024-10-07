Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.81. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

