Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 23,209 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,061.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $525.18. 1,606,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,356,263. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $529.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.16. The company has a market cap of $475.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
