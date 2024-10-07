Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of MDY traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $565.28. 188,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,057. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $574.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
