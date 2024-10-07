Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDY traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $565.28. 188,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,057. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $574.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.