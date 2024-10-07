Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $84.42 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 78.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,701 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 8.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $84,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after buying an additional 368,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after buying an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,242,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 295,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,606. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

