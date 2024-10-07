Smith Anglin Financial LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303,450 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $23,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $95.49. 536,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,704. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

