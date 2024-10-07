Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 306,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after buying an additional 24,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

IJS stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

