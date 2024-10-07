Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up about 2.8% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,538 shares of company stock worth $3,449,994. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.71. 1,932,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,953. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

