Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of Sohu.com worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Sohu.com by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 1,973.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. Sohu.com Limited has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $563.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

