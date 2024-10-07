SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.60. 1,785,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.