SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 6.8% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $421.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,183. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $426.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.92.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.