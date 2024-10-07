SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) Shares Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.19. 4,944,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26,548% from the average session volume of 18,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

