SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Reduced by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.11. 2,693,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,278,935. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

