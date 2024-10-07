SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Decreased by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 9.7% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 449,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,091. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

