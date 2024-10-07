SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, Citigroup raised SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

