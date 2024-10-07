SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSPPF
SSP Group Price Performance
About SSP Group
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SSP Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.