Stargate Finance (STG) Price Reaches $0.29

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $39.20 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00252762 BTC.
Stargate Finance Profile
Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.
