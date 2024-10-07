STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Achieves $136.44 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $136.44 million and approximately $559,297.69 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

