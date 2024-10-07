Status Price Hits $0.0235 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. Status has a total market cap of $91.64 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008351 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014191 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,727.46 or 0.99972588 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,636,412 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

