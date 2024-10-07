Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $796.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Steel Partners worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

