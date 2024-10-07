Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Shares of SPLP opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $796.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.