Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Tops $85.43 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $85.43 million and $17.29 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,744.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00521666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00104158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00029988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.29 or 0.00233152 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00073354 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,266,140 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

