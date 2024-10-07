Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,787 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

