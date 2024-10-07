Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.12.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $300.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $306.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

