Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 2.4% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,121,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,533 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,871,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,554 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.37. 129,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,028. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $30.93.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.