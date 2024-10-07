Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Has $10.92 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,356,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,227,700. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

