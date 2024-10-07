Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 216,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.86. 6,747,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,064. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

