Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.4% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after acquiring an additional 331,096 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $90.11. 1,523,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

