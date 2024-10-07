StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $144.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

