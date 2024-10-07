StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.00. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,212,000 after purchasing an additional 506,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,155,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,955,000 after purchasing an additional 347,315 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

