Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 910.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,916 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

AVGO traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,540,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,117,604. The company has a market capitalization of $814.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $185.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,452 shares of company stock valued at $56,396,638 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

