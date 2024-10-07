Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0002

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.90 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008351 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014191 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,727.46 or 0.99972588 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023819 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

