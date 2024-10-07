sudeng (HIPPO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $158.96 million and $41.70 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sudeng has traded up 158.4% against the dollar. One sudeng token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About sudeng

sudeng’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01677285 USD and is up 29.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42,954,177.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

