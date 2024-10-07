Susan L. Menzel Sells 2,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $90.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.