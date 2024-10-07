TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.58.
Several research firms have recently commented on T. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
T stock opened at C$22.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$20.04 and a 12-month high of C$25.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.02.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0598971 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.34%.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
